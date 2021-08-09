3rd person dies after Dodge Co. head-on collision; Names released

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A third person has died following a head-on crash over the weekend involving a van going the wrong way on a Dodge Co. highway, the Sheriff’s Office reported in a Monday update, that included the names of all three people who died.

According to its latest statement, Richard Wagner died shortly after arriving at UW Hospital following the wreck, which happened around 2 p.m. along U.S. 151, in the Township of Beaver Dam.

The 68-year-old man from St. Joseph, Illinois, was behind the wheel of one of the vehicles, the Sheriff’s Office stated. His passenger, 53-year-old Melissa Rees, of Terre Haute, Indiana, had died en route to the hospital; while the driver of the other vehicle, Frederick Schultz, of Columbus, Wisconsin, had been pronounced dead at the scene.

In their initial report, investigators indicated Schultz, 87, was heading north in the southbound lane of the highway when his van collided with Wagner’s Kia Optima about a quarter-mile north of the Co. Hwy. B, in the Township of Beaver Dam. The wreck closed the southbound lanes of U.S. 151 for approximately three hours while crews investigated the scene.

Authorities have not indicated why Schultz’ van may have been in the wrong lane and the wreck remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge Co. Medical Examiner.

