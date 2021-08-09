Advertisement

6 chainsaws stolen out of Grant Co. company truck

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FENNIMORE, Wis. (WMTV) - Six chainsaws were stolen out of a Grant County company’s truck in the past week, police say.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office believes someone broke into a truck owned by Zielie’s Tree Service between 5 p.m. Aug. 5 and 7 a.m. Aug. 9. The truck was parked at the corner of Ideal Road and Highway 61.

The sheriff’s office states the suspect damaged a storage box to take the Stihl chainsaws and evidence suggests the suspect knew where the items were located.

Anyone with information on this theft or who saw anything in the parking lot over the weekend is urged to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

USDA: COVID-19 antibodies found in white-tailed deer
Uprooted tree in Boscobel
Tornado clean-up continues in Boscobel; hundreds of volunteers show up
Damage to a home along Kiwanis Road in rural Grant County, Wisc., east of Boscobel, from an...
Boscobel tornado speeds higher than previously thought
All Wisconsin schools should require masks, DPI urges
All Wisconsin schools should require masks, DPI urges
All Wisconsin schools should require masks, DPI urges