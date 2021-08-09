6 chainsaws stolen out of Grant Co. company truck

FENNIMORE, Wis. (WMTV) - Six chainsaws were stolen out of a Grant County company’s truck in the past week, police say.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office believes someone broke into a truck owned by Zielie’s Tree Service between 5 p.m. Aug. 5 and 7 a.m. Aug. 9. The truck was parked at the corner of Ideal Road and Highway 61.

The sheriff’s office states the suspect damaged a storage box to take the Stihl chainsaws and evidence suggests the suspect knew where the items were located.

Anyone with information on this theft or who saw anything in the parking lot over the weekend is urged to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.