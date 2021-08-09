70-year-old man killed after motorcycle collided with car in Walworth Co.

LAFAYETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 70-year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a car Saturday in Walworth County, authorities say.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office said its 911 Communications Center received a call around 11:35 p.m. about a crash between a motorcycle and a car with injuries on State Highway 11 and Plank Road in the Town of Lafayette.

Walworth Co. deputies and Elkhorn Fire Department officials found a 70-year-old Burlington man, who had life-threatening injuries, in the road when they arrived. The man, identified as Daniel Lust, was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials continued, saying Lust was driving a motorcycle when he did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Plank Road and State Highway 11 while driving southbound. The sheriff’s office stated a car, driven by 27-year-old Victor Torres Nieto, collided with the motorcycle when he was driving through the intersection.

Walworth County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Elkhorn Fire Department, City of Lake Geneva Fire Department-Paramedics and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.

