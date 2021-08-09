Advertisement

70-year-old man killed after motorcycle collided with car in Walworth Co.

(AP)
(AP)(Associated Press)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 70-year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a car Saturday in Walworth County, authorities say.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office said its 911 Communications Center received a call around 11:35 p.m. about a crash between a motorcycle and a car with injuries on State Highway 11 and Plank Road in the Town of Lafayette.

Walworth Co. deputies and Elkhorn Fire Department officials found a 70-year-old Burlington man, who had life-threatening injuries, in the road when they arrived. The man, identified as Daniel Lust, was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials continued, saying Lust was driving a motorcycle when he did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Plank Road and State Highway 11 while driving southbound. The sheriff’s office stated a car, driven by 27-year-old Victor Torres Nieto, collided with the motorcycle when he was driving through the intersection.

Walworth County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Elkhorn Fire Department, City of Lake Geneva Fire Department-Paramedics and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

A Wisconsin State Patrol pilot conducts aerial enforcement of traffic laws.
Aerial speed enforcements take place in Dane Co. this week
CDC transmission level map for Wisconsin on August 9, 2021.
‘High’ COVID-19 transmission levels spreading through southern Wisconsin
Crime scene with bullet holes
MPD recovers five spent shell casings in Midtown district
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Weekly COVID-19 vaccinations rise gradually in Wisconsin