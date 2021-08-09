Advertisement

Aerial speed enforcements take place in Dane Co. this week

A Wisconsin State Patrol pilot conducts aerial enforcement of traffic laws.
A Wisconsin State Patrol pilot conducts aerial enforcement of traffic laws.(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin highway officials are warning drivers Monday to slow down and drive safely, as they will conduct aerial traffic enforcements this week.

Wisconsin State Patrol announced Monday that its crews will monitor the highways from the sky, if weather permits.

State Patrol says its much easier for a pilot to spot drivers who are speeding or “driving aggressively” from the sky, who will then call ground-based patrols to make a traffic stop.

State Patrol will come through Dane County on Wednesday.

Here’s the full patrol schedule:

  • Monday: Barron County, US-53
  • Tuesday: Washington County, I-41
  • Wednesday: Dane County, I-39/90
  • Thursday: Waushara County, I-39 and Eau Claire County, I-94
  • Friday: Douglas County, US-53
  • Saturday: Dunn County, I-94
  • Sunday: Oconto County, US-41/141

