Baraboo man seriously injured after rollover crash

(123RF)
By Sasha VanAllen
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 32-year old man was seriously injured Sunday morning after hitting a mailbox.

According to Sauk County dispatch, they received a call around 2:00 a.m. about a car crash on County Road W east of the Neuman Road in the township of Greenfield.

Once crews arrived on scene, they found a 2001 Ford F-350 on its roof in the middle of the westbound lane of traffic. The driver had been ejected from his vehicle and lying in the middle of the road.

Initial investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling east on County Road W when it missed the curve causing the driver to lose control.

Officials say, the vehicle left the roadway and hit a mailbox before rolling over several times.

The 32-year old suffered severe life threatening injuries due to crash.

The name of the victim has not be released pending notification of family.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Baraboo Police Department, Baraboo Fire Department, Baraboo Ambulance Service, and Craig’s Towing.

