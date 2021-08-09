Advertisement

Boscobel tornado speeds higher than previously thought

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Weather Service revised its assessment of the tornado that swept through Grant Co. on Saturday evening, increasing its estimated wind speeds to approximately 160 mph.

With the higher speeds, the twister remains at the EF-3 level, however it is pushing the higher EF-4 level that meteorologists consider a devastating tornado. NWS puts the line separating the two categories at 165 mph.

EF rating3 second gust (mph)
065-85
186-110
2111-135
3136-165
4166-200
5200+

At least Grant Co. six homes were destroyed in the storm, while more than 20 more sustained some degree of damage. Work crews and more than 100 people came out Sunday to help with the recovery effort.

The NWS stated the tornado, which formed around 4:30 p.m. and lasted approximately 20 minutes.

A RARE STORM

Tornadoes like the ones that hit near Boscobel are rare for Wisconsin.

National Weather Service data indicate Saturday’s tornado was the first to be classified as an EF-3 since a 2019 one that crossed between Dunn and Chippawa counties and it is only the third in the past five years. In 2017, an EF-3 tornado touched down in Polk Co. and cut an 83-mile path through four counties before lifting in Price Co.

The last EF-3 recorded in southern Wisconsin happened in 2014 when a tornado was on the ground for nearly a mile near Verona, in Dane Co.

A SECOND TORNADO

As the National Weather Service’s La Crosse office was confirming the Grant Co. tornado, the Milwaukee branch released details of a second weekend tornado in Iowa Co.

That one was rated an EF-1, with peak winds of 90 mph. The agency reported a couple barns were damaged and the tornado’s path mainly went through rural areas.

No injuries were reported from either tornado.

