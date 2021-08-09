Advertisement

Car carrying children hit by gunfire on Madison’s west side

(NBC15)
By Sasha VanAllen
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after a family car was hit by gunfire Sunday night.

According to an incident report, a woman was driving with her two children ages 13 and 5, when a bullet hit her car on the 6100 block of Birch Hill Road.

Officials say the bullet went right in-between the two children in the back seat, shattering the rear window. No one was hurt.

After hearing the shots, the mother heard the vehicle drive off and called law enforcement.

When officers arrived on scene they discovered multiple shell casings in the area.

This investigation is still ongoing.

