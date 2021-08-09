Advertisement

Evers hands Wisconsin hotels $70 million in coronavirus aid

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is handing Wisconsin hotels $70 million in federal coronavirus aid.

The governor announced the move Monday. He says grants of up to $2 million went out Friday to 888 lodging businesses around the state to help offset losses resulting from the pandemic.

“Tourists and residents alike depend on “the lodging industry’s” services when visiting or traveling around our beautiful state. We appreciate the work they’ve done under difficult circumstances.

The money is part of $140 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars designated for Wisconsin’s tourism and entertainment industries, including:

  • $11.25 million for movie theaters,
  • $12 million for live-event small businesses,
  • $2.8 million for minor league sports teams and
  • $8 million for summer camps.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Weekly COVID-19 vaccinations rise gradually in Wisconsin
State fair clinic administers nearly 200 vaccine doses
3rd person dies after Dodge Co. head-on collision; Names released
CNN 2021
UW expert busts common myths about kids & COVID