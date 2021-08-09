Advertisement

First Alert Day Issued Tuesday

Heat & Storm Potential
First Alert Day Tuesday
First Alert Day Tuesday(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A First Alert Day has been issued Tuesday ahead of another round of severe weather coupled with the potential of dangerously hot temperatures.

A boundary draped through the area will sag southward tonight and take most of the active weather with it. However, an isolated shower will be possible into Tuesday morning. Skies are expected to clear leading to patchy fog as muggy temperatures into the 60s remain. Tuesday will start off with a mix of sun and clouds with just an isolates shower.

Temperatures on Tuesday will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s with head index values into the upper 90s to lower 100s. This will result in heat related health concerns for those who can’t stay cool or hydrated. As the day progresses, showers and storms will develop with strong to severe storms likely. At this point, all types of severe weather will be a possibility.

Additional storm activity is possible Wednesday and Thursday with isolated strong to severe storms. Hot and humid conditions will remain as well. A cold front finally swings through late Friday bringing an end to the active weather. This should set the stage for a beautiful weekend.

