A FIRST ALERT DAY FOR TUESDAY

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A warm front is draped across southern Wisconsin early today. That front will make a push northward through the day. This front will also help to trigger showers and thunderstorms this morning. By tomorrow, hot and humid air will settle in across the region. The atmosphere will become increasingly unstable through the day Tuesday. By Tuesday late afternoon and evening, strong to severe thunderstorms will be developing and moving into Wisconsin. Strong wind, large hail and tornadoes will be possible. The Storms Prediction Center has placed much of Wisconsin under a Slight Threat of Severe thunderstorms for Tuesday. High temperatures today will be in the lower 80s. By tomorrow and Wednesday, highs will reach the lower 90s. Heat indices will be near or above 100 degrees both days. Quieter and more pleasant conditions are expected to return by the end of the week.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Heat, humidity and strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. (wmtv weather)

There is a Slight Threat of severe thunderstorms for much of southern Wisconsin Tuesday. Strong wind, large hail and a few tornadoes will be possible. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers/t-storms likely. High 81. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers/t-storms. Low: 70. Wind: Southwest 5.

Tuesday: Sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid with a chance of showers/t-storms. Some could be severe. High: 92.

Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid with a chance of showers/t-storms. High: 88.

