‘High’ COVID-19 transmission levels spreading through southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An even larger chunk of southwestern Wisconsin counties now rank in the most severe category for COVID-19 transmission, prompting at least one of the newly affected ones to take immediate action.

The most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map shows a swath of counties cutting from from Rock and Dane to Juneau and Vernon counties all have passed into the “High” community transmission levels. In all, eight southwestern Wisconsin counties rate as high, while transmission in six others is considered “substantial.” (Full list below)

The CDC recommends people, regardless of their vaccination status, wear masks at indoor public places or during indoor private gatherings.

Only four counties in the region, Grant, Green, Lafayette, and Washaura Co., do not rate in those two classifications. Milwaukee Co. and all of its surrounding counties are also in the red, indicating ‘High’ transmission.

IOWA CO. REACTS

Soon after the latest CDC map was released Monday, the Iowa Co. Health Dept. made note that the county moved from substantial to high.

In a statement, local health officials urged residents ages two-year-old and older to wear a mask at indoor public spaces, even if they are vaccinated, saying it is very important that they do so.

They also pointed to other portions of the CDC’s recommendations, including that fully-vaccinated people get tested three-five days after exposure to someone who may or does have COVID-19 and that they wear a mask for two weeks. The CDC also recommends all schools mandate masks in schools for students, teachers, and staff.

SOUTHERN WISCONSIN COUNTIES

Adams Co.

Columbia Co.

Crawford Co.

Dane Co.

Dodge Co.

Green Lake Co.

Iowa Co.

Jefferson Co.

Juneau Co.

La Crosse Co.

Marquette Co.

Monroe Co.

Richland Co.

Rock Co.

Sauk Co.

Vernon Co.

