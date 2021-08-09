Advertisement

How variants and recommendations play a role in the vaccine effort

Where the rollout goes from here.
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos Community Care at a COVID-19 extracts the last bit of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine out of a vial so as not to waste it at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York. An untold number of Americans have managed to get COVID-19 booster shots even though the U.S. government hasn't approved them. They're doing so by taking advantage of the nation’s vaccine surplus and loose tracking of those who have been fully vaccinated.(Mary Altaffer | Mary Altaffer/AP)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The vaccine rollout is still underway in Wisconsin and across the country. While health officials continue to push for more to get the shot, cases of the Delta variant climb and restrictions from last year are starting to make a comeback.

The United States reached 100,000 daily Covid cases over the weekend, the first time the daily averaged reach such a mark since the winter. As case numbers climb (largely among the unvaccinated), the CDC is once again recommending masks indoors, even for the vaccinated.

In Dane County, over 67% of the population has completed the vaccine series, and just over 49% of the state is fully vaccinated. In July, county health officials recommended every one, including the vaccinated, wear masks indoors.

Now, schools in the county will require masks for students and employees, as will the UW-Madison campus. Government buildings require masks, and businesses in the area are starting to bring back the masks.

As restrictions return to the most vaccinated county in Wisconsin, NBC 15 talked with Population Health Sciences expert and Associate Professor Ajay Sethi, asking if more restrictions would slow the rollout of the shot.

“I would like to see the public to see these new recommendations, this return to masks, vaccine requirements, as a result of the urgency we feel because the Delta Variant is exploding in the Southern part of the U.S.,” said Sethi.

On Friday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he is hopeful the vaccine will receive FDA approval in the coming weeks, which could help confidence in the vaccine.

Sethi says he thinks that approval and the continued prevalence of the Delta variant could sway people to get the COVID vaccine. According to Sethi, the variant makes it even more crucial that a higher percentage of the population gets immunized.

“It’s so infectious, we need a great vaccination rat in our society in order to prevent transmission,” said Sethi. “So over 90 percent of people really need to choose vaccination.”

While he is hopeful that more people will get vaccinated in the coming weeks, Sethi acknowledges that the return of restrictions is discouraging.

“I think it’s discouraging for everybody when we have to go back to masks,” said Sethi. “But at the same time, I think we have to recognize the Delta variant being so much more infectious.”

Sethi believes a combination of vaccine requirements from employers, along with the FDA approval, could cause a surge in vaccinations. He also added that the best way to educate people on the vaccine is still their conversations with a family physician.

