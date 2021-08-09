Madison Beltline crash leaves several injured

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A multi-vehicle crash on the Beltline at Todd Dr. has left several injured Monday afternoon.

Madison Police Dept. and Madison Fire were dispatched to the incident on the eastbound lanes of the Beltline after several calls came in around 3:25 p.m., officials said.

Dane Co. Dispatch said several people are injured but did not know how many.

