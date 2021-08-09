More Severe Weather Possible Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The unsettled pattern is expected to continue through most of the upcoming week with relief not working in until next weekend. This means daily rounds of storms with the threat of strong and severe storms. When it isn’t storming, temperatures will be the big story as the heat and humidity really ticks upward. At times, the heat index could reach dangerous levels leading to heat related health concerns.

Our next best chance for strong to severe storms will be Tuesday afternoon and evening. There remains some question on just how these storms will develop, if at all. Confidence is high enough that this threat will develop and has prompted a First Alert Weather Day. At this point, all types of severe weather will be possible with strong damaging winds being the big concern. With plenty of humidity in the air, heavy rain and pockets of flooding will also need to be monitored closely.

(WMTV)

Temperatures will hang out into the upper 80s and lower 90s through much of the week. Add in tropical humidity levels and heat index values will be into the upper 90s to lower 100s. It is possible a heat advisory will be issued by the middle of the week. Now is the time to make sure you can stay cool and hydrated as we move into this hot stretch of weather.

Thursday will be the other day this week with the highest risk of severe thunderstorms as a strong cold front will move through the area during the evening hours. Skies will start to clear Friday as cooler more comfortable conditions move in for next weekend.

