Advertisement

MPD: Driver who crashed into downtown Madison store not cited

The driver reported swerving to avoid a turning vehicle and showed no signs of impairment.
No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.(City of Madison Fire Department)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver who struck a downtown Madison shop last week, forcing the evacuation of the residents in the building, showed no signs of impairment and was not cited for the crash itself, police reported.

The people who lived in the building, at the corner of Williamson St. and S. Baldwin St., were allowed to return to their homes that morning and can remain there, following an assessment by a Madison building inspector.

In an update Monday, the Madison Police Dept stated the driver claimed to have swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle that had turned in front of them.

Caption

The vehicle had smashed into the entrance of Change Fair Trade Fashion Boutique around 4:20 a.m., on the morning of August 2nd. No one was injured in the collision, but the building’s glass entrance was shattered and some of the inventory ruined.

The driver was cited for allegedly driving without insurance.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

CNN 2021
UW expert busts common myths about kids & COVID
Fires can burn for weeks inside trees after a forest fire.
Dixie Fire: Hidden flames continue to pose a threat
Damage to a home along Kiwanis Road in rural Grant County, Wisc., east of Boscobel, from an...
Boscobel tornado speeds higher than previously thought
All Wisconsin schools should require masks, DPI urges