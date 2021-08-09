MPD: Driver who crashed into downtown Madison store not cited

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver who struck a downtown Madison shop last week, forcing the evacuation of the residents in the building, showed no signs of impairment and was not cited for the crash itself, police reported.

The people who lived in the building, at the corner of Williamson St. and S. Baldwin St., were allowed to return to their homes that morning and can remain there, following an assessment by a Madison building inspector.

In an update Monday, the Madison Police Dept stated the driver claimed to have swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle that had turned in front of them.

Autoplay Caption

The vehicle had smashed into the entrance of Change Fair Trade Fashion Boutique around 4:20 a.m., on the morning of August 2nd. No one was injured in the collision, but the building’s glass entrance was shattered and some of the inventory ruined.

The driver was cited for allegedly driving without insurance.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.