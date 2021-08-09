MPD recovers five spent shell casings in Midtown district

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of shots fired and later recovered several shell casings in the Midtown district early Sunday morning.

Officers said they were dispatched to the 7000 block of Tempe Dr. at around 12:20 a.m. after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots.

Following the shots, some residents went outside to investigate. One victim observed a suspect rifling through an unlocked vehicle and attempting to open another car door, according to an incident report.

Another observer said they saw a subject leaving the scene in a white Chevy Equinox.

Police said there are no injuries or further property damage.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.