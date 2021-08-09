Advertisement

NBC15 First Alert Map Rooms

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo(WMTV NBC15)
Click here for interactive radar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The atmosphere will become increasingly unstable through the day Tuesday. By Tuesday late afternoon and evening, strong to severe thunderstorms will be developing and moving into Wisconsin. Strong wind, large hail and tornadoes will be possible.

The Storms Prediction Center has placed much of Wisconsin under a Slight Threat of Severe thunderstorms for Tuesday. High temperatures today will be in the lower 80s. By tomorrow and Wednesday, highs will reach the lower 90s.

Click image to expand

DOWNLOAD THE NBC15 FIRST ALERT APP

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

CNN 2021
UW expert busts common myths about kids & COVID-19
United Way of Dane County campaign aims to bring community together
(FILE)
Suspected underage drinkers rear-end Madison police cruiser
A crash was reported.
18-year-old Janesville man killed in vehicle crash