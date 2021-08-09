NBC15 First Alert Map Rooms

First Alert Weather Logo (WMTV NBC15)

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The atmosphere will become increasingly unstable through the day Tuesday. By Tuesday late afternoon and evening, strong to severe thunderstorms will be developing and moving into Wisconsin. Strong wind, large hail and tornadoes will be possible.

The Storms Prediction Center has placed much of Wisconsin under a Slight Threat of Severe thunderstorms for Tuesday. High temperatures today will be in the lower 80s. By tomorrow and Wednesday, highs will reach the lower 90s.

