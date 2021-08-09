Advertisement

New coordinator Barry gives energy boost to Packers’ defense

Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach Joe Barry gives an instruction at an NFL football...
Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach Joe Barry gives an instruction at an NFL football training camp Saturday, July 29, 2017, in Irvine, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — New Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry can only hope his players display the same spirit on the field that he brings to meetings and practices.

The word “energy” comes up constantly when players talk about Barry. He spent the last four seasons as a linebackers coach for the Los Angeles Rams.

He has two previous stints as a defensive coordinator, with Detroit and Washington, and neither of those went well. But Barry has a lot more firepower to work with in Green Bay.

