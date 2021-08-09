Advertisement

Noah’s Ark offers free admission for teachers Aug. 16-22, discounts for their family

Noah's Ark in Wisconsin Dells
Noah's Ark in Wisconsin Dells(WMTV/Lou Thao)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WSAW) - Teachers and up to six of their family members can get a discount next week at Noah’s Ark Waterpark in Wisconsin Dells.

The deal is free to teachers with a valid teacher ID number and badge. Their family can get 50% off general admission.

The offer is from Aug. 16-22. The waterpark is closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Noah’s Ark is located at 1410 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

Volunteer firefighters in Boscobel keeping crews safe
Volunteer firefighters in Boscobel keeping crews safe
Two Sun Prairie residents displaced after car crashes into apartment
All Wisconsin schools should require masks, DPI urges
USDA: COVID-19 antibodies found in white-tailed deer
Uprooted tree in Boscobel
Tornado clean-up continues in Boscobel; hundreds of volunteers show up