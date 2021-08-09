Suspected underage drinkers rear-end Madison police cruiser

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department squad car was struck Saturday night by two underage individuals who were allegedly intoxicated.

MPD officers stated they were doing regular patrol duties around 10:50 p.m. when its police cruiser was rear-ended by a car driving westbound on US Highway 12.

The two people who were in the vehicle that hit MPD then got out of the car and ran away from the scene, an incident report says.

Authorities were able to take both individuals into custody. It was determined that both men were underage and under the influence of alcohol, though officers say they couldn’t figure out who was driving.

The two were cited for allegedly not wearing seatbelts, failure to have proof of insurance, resisting or obstructing an officer and for being underage and consuming alcohol.

No one was injured, but police added two other vehicles were damaged during the incident.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.