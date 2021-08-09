Advertisement

Suspected underage drinkers rear-end Madison police cruiser

(FILE)
(FILE)(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department squad car was struck Saturday night by two underage individuals who were allegedly intoxicated.

MPD officers stated they were doing regular patrol duties around 10:50 p.m. when its police cruiser was rear-ended by a car driving westbound on US Highway 12.

The two people who were in the vehicle that hit MPD then got out of the car and ran away from the scene, an incident report says.

Authorities were able to take both individuals into custody. It was determined that both men were underage and under the influence of alcohol, though officers say they couldn’t figure out who was driving.

The two were cited for allegedly not wearing seatbelts, failure to have proof of insurance, resisting or obstructing an officer and for being underage and consuming alcohol.

No one was injured, but police added two other vehicles were damaged during the incident.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

CNN 2021
UW expert busts common myths about kids & COVID-19
United Way of Dane County campaign aims to bring community together
A crash was reported.
18-year-old Janesville man killed in vehicle crash
Beltline crash at Todd Drive
Madison Beltline crash leaves several injured