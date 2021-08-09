Advertisement

United Way of Dane County campaign aims to bring community together

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County nonprofit’s latest campaign is aiming to bring the community together after a year of being apart due to COVID-19.

United Way of Dane County announced Monday that its Community Campaign Kickoff Events will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, with Spotlight Night at Forward Madison. Attendees can buy two ticket packages online and proceeds will benefit the United Way.

The nonprofit said the second event takes place at noon and 4 p.m. Aug. 17. United Way is calling for participants to register for one of two sessions during Seasons of Caring: Community Kickoff.

Volunteers will gather at the Olin Park Pavilion to make paper product packs, menstrual hygiene packs and hold a diaper drive. People can sign up to volunteer online and are “strongly encouraged” to wear masks.

United Way’s last event is its Virtual Campaign Kickoff, where president and CEO Renee Moe will give an update on the organization’s pandemic recovery efforts. They will also host a Schools of Hope panel following the campaign announcement. Those interested can register online.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

CNN 2021
UW expert busts common myths about kids & COVID-19
(FILE)
Suspected underage drinkers rear-end Madison police cruiser
A crash was reported.
18-year-old Janesville man killed in vehicle crash
Beltline crash at Todd Drive
Madison Beltline crash leaves several injured