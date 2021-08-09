United Way of Dane County campaign aims to bring community together

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County nonprofit’s latest campaign is aiming to bring the community together after a year of being apart due to COVID-19.

United Way of Dane County announced Monday that its Community Campaign Kickoff Events will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, with Spotlight Night at Forward Madison. Attendees can buy two ticket packages online and proceeds will benefit the United Way.

The nonprofit said the second event takes place at noon and 4 p.m. Aug. 17. United Way is calling for participants to register for one of two sessions during Seasons of Caring: Community Kickoff.

Volunteers will gather at the Olin Park Pavilion to make paper product packs, menstrual hygiene packs and hold a diaper drive. People can sign up to volunteer online and are “strongly encouraged” to wear masks.

United Way’s last event is its Virtual Campaign Kickoff, where president and CEO Renee Moe will give an update on the organization’s pandemic recovery efforts. They will also host a Schools of Hope panel following the campaign announcement. Those interested can register online.

