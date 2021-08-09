Volunteers work to clear fallen trees and debris from Boscobel Cemetery after hurricane

BOSCOBEL, Wis. (WMTV) - Less than 24 hours after an EF-3 tornado tore through Grant County, volunteers in Boscobel took the first steps in moving forward, starting the work of cleaning up the debris the storm left behind.

Some groups of volunteers spent Sunday at Boscobel Cemetery where several large trees had fallen across headstones. According to Grant County Emergency Management, it could take two weeks to clear the debris, and volunteers at the cemetery said the same thing.

Volunteers are helping clear downed trees from the Boscobel Cemetery after yesterday's tornado. They're piling the trees... Posted by Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 on Sunday, August 8, 2021

“Still a lot left. This is going to take a while,” said volunteer Tyler O’Neal.

O’Neal and his coworkers drove an hour south from Cashton to help. They were hired just to clear the road, but after seeing the damage at the cemetery, they stuck around for a few more hours.

“We might not be from here, but [it] doesn’t mean we’re not still a community,” O’Neal said.

O’Neal said he hopes his help can lighten the load for the people of Boscobel who watched the destruction unfold.

“If me spending a few hours here makes these people get to bed earlier, that’s all that matters,” he explained.

Those people include Pastor Lance Wetter and his family. Wetter brought his family members and members of his church out to clear the fallen trees.

“We got four generations here cleaning up,” he said.

For Wetter, a Boscobel native, the damage hit close to home.

“This is actually my grandpa’s headstone, one of the trees was laying on it,” he explained, adding, “As a pastor, the body is just a shell, but this is still hallowed ground.”

Wetter said he expects clearing the debris could take weeks, but he said help from people like O’Neal and the groups of people coming from inside and outside Grant County will help the community move forward.

“It was amazing, once a couple people got in here with saws, people just showed up. I don’t even know who was cutting next to me,” Wetter described.

Wetter told NBC15 volunteers will be back Monday to keep cleaning up. They are focusing on just clearing the trees from the cemetery, piling them up across the street. Wetter said the church will decide what to do with the debris.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.