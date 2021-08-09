Weekly COVID-19 vaccinations rise gradually in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - COVID-19 vaccinations continue to increase week to week in Wisconsin, with the largest increase of vaccinations occurring last week in over four months.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows Monday that 54,308 shots were administered last week, which is 8,600 more than the week before.

This is the largest increase in weekly vaccinations since the week of April 4. At that time, everyone over 16 years old who had at least one of 20 medical conditions as designated by DHS was eligible for the vaccine on March 29. Everyone ages 16 and older became eligible on April 5.

Vaccinations since the week of April 4 had been in a downward slope until the week of July 11. Now, they are beginning to pick up again.

Of the 5.7 million vaccine administered since the start of the pandemic, 735 shots have been administered so far this week.

Other groups to note:

52.7% of residents have received at least their first shot and 49.8% of residents have completed their vaccine series.

More than three in 10 children ages 12-15 have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

More than half of residents ages 25-34 have received at least their first vaccine.

More than 500 COVID-19 cases reported

After five days in row last week consisting of over 1,000 COVID-19 cases per day, DHS confirmed 536 cases Monday. The first day of the work-week tends to see fewer COVID-19 cases.

The new seven-day rolling average has continued to increase, shifting up to 1,087.

One person has died Monday from COVID-19, DHS adds, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths up to 7,454.

Hospitalizations and ICU patients related to the virus are both growing, with the new seven-day rolling average for hospitalizations reaching 263. This number is still low compared to the peak of hospitalizations in Wisconsin, which was 2,155 back in November.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.