90-year-old man missing from Janesville
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is searching for a 90-year-old man Tuesday evening after he didn’t arrive at his destination this morning.
An incident report states that Alfred Fetting was driving around 11:30 a.m. to Gordie Boucher in Janesville, but he never arrived.
Fetting is described as standing 5′11″, weighing about 180 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was driving a white 2016 Ford C-Max with Wisconsin Disabled Plate 36204.
Anyone who has seen Fetting is urged to call the Janesville Police Department at (608)757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608)756-3636. Residents can also leave a crime tip by texting 274637 to JACS + the message.
