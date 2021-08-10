Boscobel volunteer firefighters helping manage tornado cleanup effort

BOSCOBEL, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 100 volunteers arrived in Boscobel Monday to continue helping on the second day of clean up after the weekend tornado, working to clear debris from people’s homes and yards. Utility crews were also in the area replacing broken power poles snapped during the storm.

City administrator Misty Molzof says the Boscobel Fire Department has been in critical in coordinating clean up crews and making sure crews and volunteers are safe, but the firefighters said this is just part of their job.

For Kurt Hoeper, being a firefighter is not a full time job – the Boscobel Fire Department is all volunteer. However, after the EF-3 tornado ripped through the area, he committed all his time to the department.

“If we don’t do it, who’s going to do that? When I dial 911, who’s going to come and help me?” Hoeper questioned.

Whether it was other volunteers clearing branches or utility crews replacing power poles, Hoeper checked in to make sure they were hydrated and safe.

“Right now, those are live lines so yes, they are working under dangerous conditions at this point,” explained Hoeper.

When the tornado came through the area, debris from homes and brans tangled in power lines, eventually snapping power poles almost in half. Power has been restored to homes, but the poles still need replacing. Firefighters said crews have replaced three poles so far.

“Otherwise the next time we have a storm or something, it’s going to take the power down again,” Hoeper said.

On top of utility crews, Boscobel saw over 100 volunteers on day two of clean up, and Molzof said the fire department and firefighters like Hoeper have been important to keeping everyone fed and energized. The fire department has been a central location for volunteers since Sunday.

“It makes my heart full. I just feel like there are a lot of good people out there,” Molzof said.

For Hoeper, this is just who he is.

“I think volunteers have that inside them, they feel the need to help and give back to their community, that’s why I’m here,” he explained.

However, Hoeper does not want any special recognition. He said everyone else is doing the same thing.

“I’m sure people that were running chainsaws and stuff today didn’t go to their normal jobs so they could come and help their family members or their neighbors or somebody they grew up with,” he said, adding, “That’s the small town mentality.”

Molzof said the city is also expecting more volunteers coming down over the next two days to continue helping with clean up.

