Breese Steven’s field to host vaccine clinic during Forward Madison home games

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Breese Stevens Field will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic during the next two Forward Madison home games.

The two vaccine clinics will take place Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, August 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone is invited to get their shot, whether you’re attending the game, working at the event, or even playing in the game.

