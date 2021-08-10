Advertisement

Brewers-Cubs postponed due to rain; DH scheduled for Tuesday

The contest has been rescheduled for Tuesday as part of a split doubleheader.
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Milwaukee Brewers logo(Milwaukee Brewers)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday night was postponed because of rain.

The game was called one hour, 38 minutes after the scheduled start.

The contest has been rescheduled for Tuesday as part of a split doubleheader.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach Joe Barry gives an instruction at an NFL football...
New coordinator Barry gives energy boost to Packers’ defense
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess has apologized for using a racial slur against...
Packers WR Funchess apologizes for slur against Asians
Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez watches his three-RBI pinch hit home run against the Pittsburgh...
Tellez delivers again as Brewers edge Giants 2-1 in 10
Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis (9) reacts after dunking during the first half of Game 5 of the...
Bucks announce they have signed Hill, Hood, Ojeleye