Brewers-Cubs postponed due to rain; DH scheduled for Tuesday
The contest has been rescheduled for Tuesday as part of a split doubleheader.
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — The game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday night was postponed because of rain.
The game was called one hour, 38 minutes after the scheduled start.
