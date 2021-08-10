Advertisement

Community vaccine clinics to be held at Janesville middle schools

*
*(WTOC)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Public Health Department is partnering with the Janesville School District to host community vaccine clinics

The vaccine clinics will take place at Franklin Middle School on Aug. 10, Edison Middle School on Aug. 11, and Marshall Middle School on Aug. 12. Each clinic will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The events will be free to the public and will require no appointment. Participants will not need documentation or insurance.

The clinics will be offering the two dose Pfizer vaccine for those ages 12 and up, as well as the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those ages 18 and up. Minors will be required to provide parental consent and need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Transportation to any vaccination clinic can be arranged by calling 211.

