Dane Buy Local celebrates 5th annual Eat Local, Give Local event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Buy Local has announced the return of its annual Eat Local, Give Local event created to benefit local restaurants in Dane County.

The all-day event is set to take place Thursday, Aug. 19 and a record breaking 38 restaurants from all over Dane Co. will be participating.

Eat Local, Give Local will feature restaurants serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner and 10% of sales will go to helping Dane Buy Local serve the local business population.

“We will all be eating on August 19,” says Executive Director of Dane Buy Local Colin Murphy, “so why not do it at a locally owned restaurant? The dollars you’ll spend on your enjoyment will also have a positive impact on our local businesses and community.”

