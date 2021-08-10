Dangerous Heat & Severe Storm Threat Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A First Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday. There is increasing concern for severe thunderstorms across southern Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon and evening. In addition, a very warm and humid day is expected which could result in heat related health issues. A Heat Advisory has been issued for areas south and west of Madison Tuesday afternoon.

A boundary that fell southward on Monday will lift back northward Tuesday as hot and humid conditions surge back into the area, eventually fueling showers and storms. There remains some question if there will me some morning shower and storm activity across the area. With that being said, the main storm line is expected to move through during the afternoon and evening. The thunderstorms may develop rapidly and evolve into a damaging wind event. Isolated tornadoes, hail, and flooding will also be a concern.

SEVERE STORMS: The other risk on Tuesday prompting a #FirstAlertDay will be the potential of strong and severe storms.... Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Monday, August 9, 2021

Temperatures on Tuesday will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s with head index values into the upper 90s to lower 100s. This will result in heat related health concerns for those who can’t stay cool or hydrated. The hottest temperatures are expected south and west of Madison where there will likely be more sunshine. Should morning storm activity develop and linger, temperatures may not climb as high as forecast.

DANGEROUS HEAT: One of the threats on Tuesday prompting a #FirstAlertDay will be hot and humid temperatures. The... Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Monday, August 9, 2021

With yet another round of severe weather expected, now is the time to prepare. Have a plan and be ready to take action should storms move into your area. NBC15 will keep you updated online, on air, and through the free NBC15 First Alert Weather App.

