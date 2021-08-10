Firefighters battle large Fort Atkinson fire
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WMTV) - A large fire in Fort Atkinson is sending a plume of black smoke high into the air over the city.
The blaze broke out at an industrial park, in the 700 block of Oak St. It is not yet known which business or businesses may he affected.
The City of Fort Atkinson urged people in a Facebook post to avoid the area near N. Main Street and Oak St. Officials also told people who leave near the area that they should consider evacuating.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
NBC15 News has a crew headed to the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.
