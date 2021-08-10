Firefighters battle large Fort Atkinson fire

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WMTV) - A large fire in Fort Atkinson is sending a plume of black smoke high into the air over the city.

The blaze broke out at an industrial park, in the 700 block of Oak St. It is not yet known which business or businesses may he affected.

The City of Fort Atkinson urged people in a Facebook post to avoid the area near N. Main Street and Oak St. Officials also told people who leave near the area that they should consider evacuating.

ATTENTION: Avoid North Main Street and Oak Street for a structure fire going on in that area. All residents in the... Posted by City of Fort Atkinson, WI on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

No injuries have been reported at this time.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021. (Submitted)

