High heat and thunderstorms threaten southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to high heat and the threat of severe thunderstorms. A warm front remains in our vicinity today. That front will make a push northward through the day and help to trigger showers and thunderstorms this afternoon some of these thunderstorms could be severe with strong wind, large hail and even tornadoes.

The Storms Prediction Center has placed a large portion of southern Wisconsin under an Enhanced Threat of severe thunderstorms for late this afternoon and this evening. To compound matters, we will also be experiencing extreme heat and humidity. We are under a Heat Advisory today from noon until 7:00 p.m.

For tomorrow, more hot and humid air will settle in across the region. The atmosphere will become increasingly unstable through the day and as a cold front approaches from the northwest, more thunderstorms will be triggered during the afternoon and evening. Some of these could be strong or severe as well.

Wednesday is also a First Alert Weather Day due to this threat. The Storms Prediction Center has placed much of Wisconsin under a Slight Threat of Severe thunderstorms for Wednesday. Quieter and more pleasant conditions are expected to return by the end of the week.

High heat and strong to severe thunderstorms are possible later today and tonight. (wmtv weather)

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from noon today until 7:00 p.m. (wmtv weather)

These are the forecast heat index temperatures for 3:00 p.m. Many locations will be in the 100 to 110 degrees range. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a chance of showers/t-storms late. High 92. Peak Heat Index: 104. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers/t-storms likely, some could be severe. Low: 70. Wind: Southwest 5-10.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a chance of showers/t-storms. High: 91.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 89.

