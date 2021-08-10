Advertisement

Four golfers struck by lightning at golf course in Sawyer County

Authorities responded to a report of multiple golfers being struck by lightning.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOWN OF HAYWARD, Wis. (WEAU) - Four golfers are hurt after lightning struck on a golf course in Sawyer County Tuesday.

According to a release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Communication Center, authorities responded to a report of multiple golfers being struck by lightning at the Big Fish Golf Course in the Town of Hayward.

The four golfers were found alert and conscious.

The golfers were taken to a local hospital, and their condition is not known at this time.

Assisting Sawyer County Deputies at the scene were Sawyer County EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol, LCO Police, LCO Tribal Wardens, Town of Hayward Police and the Hayward Fire Department.

