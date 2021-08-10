Advertisement

Janesville bar suffers estimated $125k in damages after fire

Bar fire at Wedges Bar in Janesville
Bar fire at Wedges Bar in Janesville(Steve Knox)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville bar suffered an estimated $125,000 in damages early Tuesday morning after a fire ripped through its kitchen and attic.

The City Janesville Fire Department arrived at Wedges Bar around 5:20 a.m. on the 2000 block of North Washington Street and found smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters found a fire in the kitchen area and fought it enough to keep it from spreading to the bar-area. However, crews stated the fire did spread to the attic of the building.

Fire crews told they had limited access to the attic, which made it difficult to put out hot spots.

One firefighter received heat-related injuries, the department added.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Janesville Fire Department was assisted by the Janesville Police Department, Alliant Energy and Milton Fire.

Janesville Fire stated there were still crews on scene around 9:30 a.m. to complete their investigation and check for any smoldering contents.

