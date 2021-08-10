UW Madison chancellor: Foxconn’s $100 million pledge unlikely
Foxconn gave $700K in the first year of the agreement.
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank says she isn’t expecting the Foxconn Technology Group to honor a $100 million pledge it made to the school nearly three years ago.
The pledge made back in August 2018 was promoted as the biggest research partnership in UW-Madison history.
Foxconn would make the investment in engineering and innovation research at the university.
A public records request made by the Wisconsin State Journal to UW-Madison showed on Monday that the Taiwanese electronics company gave $700,000 in the first year of the five-year agreement. That’s less than 1% of the original commitment.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.