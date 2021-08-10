Advertisement

MPD: Vehicle, other belongings stolen in west side burglary

(pexels.com)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Dept. responded to a burglary that occurred the night before on Madison’s west side Monday afternoon.

At around noon, MPD was dispatched to the 8400 Block of Isaac Dr. after a victim reported their car and other missing items were stolen from their home.

When the victim found their patio door open around 2 a.m. the night before, they initially thought it was due to the wind, according to a police report. The homeowners then closed the door and went back to sleep.

Monday morning, however, the victim found their vehicle, backpacks, keys and wallet were stolen, police said.

MPD listed no information on the suspect(s) in their incident report.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
Two tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin

Latest News

Source: KCBD Graphic
Madison overnight burglary results in multiple items stolen including a car
Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI)
‘I’ve run out of gas:’ Ron Kind announces retirement from Congress
Fort Atkinson fire
Wisconsin hits most daily COVID-19 cases seen since January