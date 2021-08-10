MPD: Vehicle, other belongings stolen in west side burglary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Dept. responded to a burglary that occurred the night before on Madison’s west side Monday afternoon.

At around noon, MPD was dispatched to the 8400 Block of Isaac Dr. after a victim reported their car and other missing items were stolen from their home.

When the victim found their patio door open around 2 a.m. the night before, they initially thought it was due to the wind, according to a police report. The homeowners then closed the door and went back to sleep.

Monday morning, however, the victim found their vehicle, backpacks, keys and wallet were stolen, police said.

MPD listed no information on the suspect(s) in their incident report.

