Skip to content
First Alert Weather
Coronavirus
News
Sports
Newcasts
Search
Home
News
Local
State
National
Politics
International
Crime
Economy
Entertainment
Science
Traffic
Watch Newscasts
First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Room
Weather Headlines
Download the First Alert weather app
Weather Cams
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Map
Vaccine Tracker
Moving Forward
Navigating School
Crystal Apple Awards
Morning Show
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Money Minute
Cooking with Chef Ernest
Birthdays
School Shout Out
Sports
Scoreboard
NBC15 Investigates
Making A Difference
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Careers
Connect With Us
Advertising Sales
Apps
Connect With Us
Contests and Promotions
Newsletter
Submit Photos and Videos
TV Listings
Double Dollar Deals
Full Court Press with Greta VanSusteren
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Health
Families Everyday
Money Minute
Perfect Home
Latest Newscasts
BREAKING: Firefighters battle large Fort Atkinson fire; evacuation recommended
Dismiss Breaking News Alerts Bar
18 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
NBC15 First Alert Weather Maps and Gallery
By
Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT
|
Updated: 4 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Click here for interactive radar
Click image to expand
Click here for the full map room
A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday as storms threaten southern Wisconsin.
DOWNLOAD THE NBC15 FIRST ALERT APP
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.
Most Read
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
Two tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin
Latest News
Tuesday and Wednesday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS BOTH TODAY AND WEDNESDAY
Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms This Weekend
Camp Randall back to full capacity