Nearly 70% of Wisconsin inmates vaccinated for COVID-19

Prisoners were among the first groups prioritized for shots in Wisconsin.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says nearly 70% of eligible inmates in state prisons have been fully vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr says cases of COVID-19 have declined sharply since the early months of the pandemic because of the high vaccination rate for eligible youth and adult prisoners.

Department of Health Services statistics show the vaccination rate for prisoners is about 20% higher than the rate for the general population statewide.

Prisoners were among the first groups prioritized for shots in Wisconsin, because of their close living quarters.

