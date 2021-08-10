Advertisement

Newborn baby found in dresser drawer in Chicago alley

The baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side, Chicago police told...
The baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city's northwest side, Chicago police told multiple news organizations.
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHICAGO (Gray News) - Chicago police are investigating after a newborn was found abandoned in an alley, WLS-TV reported.

According to multiple news organizations, the baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side Tuesday morning.

The baby boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

