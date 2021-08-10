All lanes back open after overnight semi-truck rollover in Portage

TOWN OF CALEDONIA, Wis. (WMTV) - A semi-truck rollover in the Town of Caledonia closed all lanes on I-90/94 near Cascade Mountain early Tuesday morning.

According to the Portage Fire Department, they received a call about the rollover on the interstate in the eastbound lane around 12:45 a.m.

Around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported all lanes are now back open.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Officials are working to contain the scene, after reporting the semi’s contents and some heavy oil were spilled onto the highway.

