One person hurt in Town of Lewiston truck fire

TOWN OF LEWISTON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is hurt after the truck they were driving caught on fire.

The Portage Fire Department says around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on Kuhn Road firefighters were dispatched for a truck on fire in a field with possible extension to a nearby building.

When officials arrived, they put out the truck fire and found there was fire damage to some items in a building, as well as some smoke damage.

The driver of the truck was treated and released by Aspirus MedEvac for minor burns to the upper torso and head.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.