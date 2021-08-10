Advertisement

One person hurt in Town of Lewiston truck fire

One person is hurt after the truck they were driving caught on fire.
By Slone Salerno
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOWN OF LEWISTON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is hurt after the truck they were driving caught on fire.

The Portage Fire Department says around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on Kuhn Road firefighters were dispatched for a truck on fire in a field with possible extension to a nearby building.

When officials arrived, they put out the truck fire and found there was fire damage to some items in a building, as well as some smoke damage.

The driver of the truck was treated and released by Aspirus MedEvac for minor burns to the upper torso and head.

