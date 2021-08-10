Advertisement

Madison overnight burglary results in multiple items stolen including a car

Source: KCBD Graphic
By Hailey Koller
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police is investigating a residential burglary where multiple items including a car where stolen.

According to a MPD report, at 8:40 a.m. officers were dispatched to the corner of Park Crest Court and Jacobs Way for a residential burglary that had occurred during the night.

The victim stated that they believed the burglar entered the home through an open garage door, where a vehicle and several items were then stolen from the home.

Besides the stolen items, the victim reported that a second vehicle appeared to have rummaged through but thought it was left behind due to it having a manual transmission.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

