Proposed bill would legalize adult marijuana use in Wisconsin

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WMTV) - A Madison state senator introduced a bill Tuesday to legalize marijuana for adult recreational and medicinal purposes.

Senator Melissa Agard (D-Madison) announced her intention to renew the push for legalized marijuana outside of an Illinois dispensary, where it is legal. The dispensary is located right on the Wisconsin-Illinois border, in South Beloit.

“All you need to do is look right that way and you will see the State of Wisconsin,” said Agard. “That is how close we are to seeing these same opportunities in our state.”

Agard said the bill is similar to one in Gov. Tony Evers’ budget proposal, which would have invested about half of the tax revenue from sales into community reinvestment grants. The governor’s proposal was struck down by the Republican-controlled Legislature in June.

Other attempts in the past to pass similar legislation have failed.

