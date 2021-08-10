Advertisement

Report: Opioid overdoses in Wisconsin rising during pandemic

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report finds that opioid overdoses in Wisconsin have increased since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The state Department of Health Services released an analysis Tuesday that shows the rate of overdose incidents rose from about seven per 100,000 people in January 2019 to about 13 per 100,000 people this past March. Overdoses spiked in May 2020 to about 15 per 100,000 people.

The report said stress from the pandemic, a statewide stay-at-home order, increased access to drugs and social isolation may have led to more dangerous drug behaviors.

The data shows overdoses rose sharply during the pandemic’s onset, then decreased and now appear to be rising again.

