Suspect arrested after threatening West Towne Mall security guard with fake gun

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect was arrested Monday evening after using a fake firearm to threaten a security officer in the West Towne Mall campus.

MPD said they were dispatched to the 7300 block of West Towne Way at around 6:40 p.m. after a private security officer reported a suspect pulled out a gun in the store.

The suspect, 24-year-old Kendall Shaw, reportedly pointed the weapon directly at the security officer after the officer asked Shaw to leave the premises, according to an incident report.

Shaw then fled into a nearby wooded area where MPD found the suspect hiding under a pine tree, officials said.

Officers safely took Shaw into custody and, upon investigation, found a realistic, but fake, firearm in Shaw’s backpack.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for medical clearance and transported to the Dane County Jail for the referred charge of disorderly conduct while armed.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.