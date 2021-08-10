Advertisement

Suspect arrested after threatening West Towne Mall security guard with fake gun

A gun and target symbol.
A gun and target symbol.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect was arrested Monday evening after using a fake firearm to threaten a security officer in the West Towne Mall campus.

MPD said they were dispatched to the 7300 block of West Towne Way at around 6:40 p.m. after a private security officer reported a suspect pulled out a gun in the store.

The suspect, 24-year-old Kendall Shaw, reportedly pointed the weapon directly at the security officer after the officer asked Shaw to leave the premises, according to an incident report.

Shaw then fled into a nearby wooded area where MPD found the suspect hiding under a pine tree, officials said.

Officers safely took Shaw into custody and, upon investigation, found a realistic, but fake, firearm in Shaw’s backpack.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for medical clearance and transported to the Dane County Jail for the referred charge of disorderly conduct while armed.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
Two tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin

Latest News

Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Firefighters battle large Fort Atkinson fire; evacuation recommended
Dane Buy Local celebrates 5th annual Eat Local, Give Local event
Bar fire at Wedges Bar in Janesville
Janesville bar suffers estimated $125k in damages after fire
Rep. Ron Kind
Rep. Ron Kind won’t seek re-election in 2022