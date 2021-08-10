Advertisement

Suspect fires at driver in Madison road rage incident

(KCRG)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A road rage incident on the south side of Madison is being investigated as an attempted homicide after the suspect fired at another driver Monday evening.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the confrontation started around 6:20 p.m. when a driver heading south on S. Park St. narrowly missed a stopped vehicle near the Plaenert Drive intersection.

The driver of the vehicle, upset that the stopped vehicle had not moved, started yelling at the other individual and making threats. At one point, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired at the driver of the stopped vehicle, then fled the scene, the MPD report indicated.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Officers are still looking for the suspect and the confrontation remains under investigation.

