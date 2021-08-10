Advertisement

Thousands lose power as storms hit southern Wisconsin

MG&E outage map, as of 6:05 p.m., on August 10, 2021.
MG&E outage map, as of 6:05 p.m., on August 10, 2021.(MG&E website)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of people - including more than 2,000 customers in Madison - lost electricity as storms moved through southern Wisconsin late Tuesday afternoon.

MG&E’s outage map shows multiple outages across the city, as of 6:05 p.m. Among the most affected areas of the city were near west side, just west of the isthmus, where more than a thousand MG&E customers lost power. Over 400 customers east of U.S. 51, between Milwaukee St. and Cottage Grove Rd. did not have electricity at the time.

The utility did not yet have an estimate on when power would be restored.

More than 6,400 Alliant Energy customers were without power at approximately 6:15 p.m., on...
More than 6,400 Alliant Energy customers were without power at approximately 6:15 p.m., on August 10, 2021.(Alliant Energy Outage map)

Alliant outages across Wisconsin and Iowa

Approximately 3,500 Alliant customers in Wisconsin lost power during the storm as well, especially in the Spring Green-area where more than 1,200 customers were without power.

In Baraboo, the utility reported over 700 customers did not have electricity, while approximately 600 near Portage were affected, according to Alliant’s outage map.

Just across the Mississippi River, more than 2,000 Alliant customers Dubuque, Iowa, had their electricity knocked out. In all, Alliant had reported 138 outages affecting 6,462 customers across both states.

