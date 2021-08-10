Tornado clean-up continues in Boscobel; hundreds of volunteers show up

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s day two of clean-up efforts in Boscobel after an EF-3 tornado ripped through the area on Saturday.

Grant County Emergency Management says the damage will take weeks to clear. Monday, clean-up efforts focused on clearing trees and debris scattered in people’s yards.

“If you look at the damage path it was over a thousand feet wide in some places,” said Steve Braun, Director at Grant Co. Emergency Management.

Braun says a number of trees were impacted by the storm, six homes were destroyed, and many others damaged.

“It’s a daunting amount of debris,” said Braun. Volunteers continue to roll in by the numbers to give a helping hand.

Robin Baumeister, a long-time Boscobel resident says she has never seen anything like the damage this tornado left behind.

“It’s great to see the community come together....that’s why we live in small towns,” said Baumeister.

Derrick Van Orden came from Prairie Du Chien to help out Monday. “These are our neighbors. Hundreds of volunteers have come out,” he said.

No one was hurt. Officials credit early warnings of the storm.

“All of the warnings and communications that should happen happened and I do think that had an effect on keeping people safe,” said Braun.

Volunteers will be needed over the next several weeks. Grant County officials say anyone who wants to pitch in should contact 608-375-5001.

NBC15 also reached out to the Red Cross who is assisting. Officials say a total of 11 families were displaced. Five of them declined services. The others are being connected to resources.

