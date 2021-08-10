Two Sun Prairie residents displaced after car crashes into apartment

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two residents of a Sun Prairie apartment building are displaced Monday night after a two-vehicle wreck resulted in one of the cars crashing into the structure.

The Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue team arrived Monday evening to the 800 block of Lothe Street. Officers stated that one of two vehicles was found lodged in the wall of a multi-family residential building.

All occupants of the vehicles were able to get out and all apartment residents had also exited, while firefighters secured the area. EMS crews checked in with people, but all refused medical attention.

Sun Prairie building inspectors determined that the apartment was unsafe for residents to return, so the Red Cross found shelter for the two displaced residents.

Sun Prairie Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash, though officers say the use of seat belts and air bags eliminated injuries.

Sun Prairie firefighters helped residents get their personal items and neighboring businesses assisted by storing perishable items.

