Advertisement

Two Sun Prairie residents displaced after car crashes into apartment

(unsplash.com)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two residents of a Sun Prairie apartment building are displaced Monday night after a two-vehicle wreck resulted in one of the cars crashing into the structure.

The Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue team arrived Monday evening to the 800 block of Lothe Street. Officers stated that one of two vehicles was found lodged in the wall of a multi-family residential building.

All occupants of the vehicles were able to get out and all apartment residents had also exited, while firefighters secured the area. EMS crews checked in with people, but all refused medical attention.

Sun Prairie building inspectors determined that the apartment was unsafe for residents to return, so the Red Cross found shelter for the two displaced residents.

Sun Prairie Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash, though officers say the use of seat belts and air bags eliminated injuries.

Sun Prairie firefighters helped residents get their personal items and neighboring businesses assisted by storing perishable items.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

Volunteer firefighters in Boscobel keeping crews safe
Volunteer firefighters in Boscobel keeping crews safe
All Wisconsin schools should require masks, DPI urges
USDA: COVID-19 antibodies found in white-tailed deer
Uprooted tree in Boscobel
Tornado clean-up continues in Boscobel; hundreds of volunteers show up