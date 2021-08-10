Advertisement

USDA: COVID-19 antibodies found in white-tailed deer

(Pixabay)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Certain white-tailed deer populations were discovered to have COVID-19 antibodies, according to a recent study released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service completed the study, published on July 28, that shows one-third of white-tailed deer had COVID-19 antibodies.

The deer populations that showed the antibodies were present in Illinois, Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania.

Researchers say the study was created to determine deer’s exposure to COVID-19 in their natural environment, but not if the disease was replicating and spreading. None of the deer tested showed signs of any illness associated with the coronavirus.

Scientists also say that finding COVID-19 in deer is unsurprising. The species of deer is susceptible to the virus, they are abundant in the US, deer come in contact with people and more than 114 million Americans have had COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study surveyed 481 samples collected from January 2020 to 2021, reaching 32 counties across the four states.

